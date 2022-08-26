READING, Pa. — Two veteran educators have been tapped to help lead the school district for which each of them has worked for more than two decades.

The Reading School Board accepted Thursday night the recommendation of Superintendent Jennifer Murray to appoint Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo as the district's assistant superintendent for school improvement and JuliAnne Kline as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.

In her new role, Gonzalez-Crespo will oversee the federally required aspects of public education, including Title I, as well as elements of the curriculum, instructional programming, and professional development.

"She has high expectations for excellence and equity in education," Murray said in a news release shared by the district on Friday. "She sees the promise and potential of every child in our community and of ever educator in our district. Her positive leadership style inspires others, and she will be instrumental in developing new strategies and teams to meet the demands of an ever-changing world."

Gonzalez-Crespo is certainly no stranger to the Reading School District. After graduating from Reading High, she went a few blocks down the street to earn her bachelor's degree in Spanish and elementary education from Albright College. She earned her master's degree in education from Penn State/University of Turabo.

Gonzalez-Crespo then began her career with the district in 1998 as an ESL (English as a second language) teacher. In 2008, she served as supervisor of RSD's ESL program, and then in 2013, she became principal of 10th and Green Elementary School. Since 2015, she's served as director of ESL.

Now, she said she looks forward to working with the RSD staff to improve the quality of instructional programming the district offers to its nearly 18,000 students.

"I'm confident that we can positively impact our overall student achievement," she said. "It's important to me. As somebody born and raised in the City of Reading, I know the district has the power to significantly influence the community in a positive way."

Kline moves into the position Murray held before she became the district's superintendent last November. As assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, she will work closely with RSD's special education and social services departments as well as the Reading Virtual Academy and the elementary school principals.

Kline joined the district in 1994 as a teacher at Amanda Stout and 12th and Marion elementary schools. In 2001, she moved into administrative roles with the district, serving as the director of K-12 instruction (2001-2005), the director of secondary education (2005-2008), and the principal of Tyson-Schoener and Riverside elementary schools (2008-2016). Since 2016, Kline has served as the director of instructional services and professional development.

"I look forward to having a greater impact on the students and staff of RSD, people I have called my work family for 28 years," she said. "I am excited to work closely with different departments than I have in the past, all focused on the best interest of our students."

Kline earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education and her master's degree in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership from Penn State.