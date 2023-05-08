READING, Pa.- In an effort to help kids learn about the importance of mental health and taking care of themselves and others, the Reading School District hosted a mental health symposium Monday.

The aim of the event was to start a conversation.

"Our main goal is to raise awareness about mental health," said Natalie Smith, a social worker at Northeast Middle School in Reading. "I think a lot of our students in particular need to know that they're not alone, that people have their back and that if they are struggling, Like our keynote speaker said today, talk about it."

"This was an issue that we had prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic really illuminated a lot of these issues that students are struggling with, with mental health," said RSD School Board member Mark Detterline.

This is the first year for the event and students from at least five different schools around the county, grades 7 through 12, participated in it.

There were a number of different activities students rotated through that encouraged confidence and communication.

Several community partners and other organizations also offered their skills and expertise.

"Any feedback, whether it's positive or negative, I think the school board, the district administration and I'm sure that's true in other districts in Berks County, are willing to hear that feedback, so that we can make the changes that our kids need to see," said Detterline.

"It definitely takes a village for sure to get something like this going, but it so far been really successful, so hopefully we can definitely do it again," said Smith.