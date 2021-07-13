READING, Pa. | An effort is underway to boost the number of people in the Reading School District who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Starting this Friday, and for the remaining Fridays in July, anyone age 12 and older can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at clinics being held in some schools.
These are free, walk-in clinics, officials stated. According to their statements, there are some incentives being offered to encourage residents to roll up their sleeves this summer.
"The importance of getting vaccinated is so critical to the success of our children. In fact, we are going to see many schools open their doors for regular attendance, and we at Penn State Health want to make sure children as as protected as possible," stated Jim Bennett, from the Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center.
The incentives for getting a vaccine include a free ice cream cone for everyone who gets a shot, officials say.
Students who get their first dose are also eligible for prizes, like stickers and school supplies.
Students who get their second dose will be entered to win Dorney Park tickets or laptops.