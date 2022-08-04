READING, Pa. — The Reading School District and the Foundation for the Reading Public Museum have forged a collaborative relationship that will ensure the integrity of the museum's collection and that the district's students continue to enjoy free admission, representatives of the two entities announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after a falling out between the school district, which owns the museum and its art and science collection, and the foundation, the nonprofit group that manages the museum.

That fallout came to a head in December, when the foundation disclosed plans to relocate the museum's collection not on public display to a new storage facility that would ensure better temperature and humidity control, security, and monitoring. The next day, the school district announced that it was seeking a new entity or entities to operate and manage the museum.

In the months that followed, Jennifer Murray, the school district's superintendent, and Anna Weitz, a foundation board member and former president of Reading Area Community College, held a series of five meetings in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute between the two sides and avoid threatened legal action.

The district and the foundation said they have committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of the museum's collection. They have also agreed to the need for an independent engineering assessment of the museum's 100-year-old building and the surrounding campus, which is located in a floodplain along the Wyomissing Creek.

The foundation and the school district had previously disagreed over which entity was responsible for upkeep and improvements.

The relationship also calls for all school district students to continue receiving free access to the museum and planetarium. They must show their district ID card, and they may be accompanied by two adults at no cost.

The two sides said they are also working to establish a system of regular communication between the operational staff of the district and the museum.