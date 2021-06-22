POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Members of the Reading School District community are remembering a woman who was a beloved school counselor at Lauer's Park Elementary in Reading for 14 years.
Bernadette Norton, 47, died following Monday's house fire on East Fifth Street in Pottstown. The blaze also claimed the lives of her 48-year-old husband Joseph Norton and their teenage son.
District officials say Bernadette Norton cared for all students like they were her own.
Outside the building, a fitting memorial is displayed: A tent, covered in pictures, which peers say is a nod to Norton's popular "cool-down" tent located in her office for students seeking safe haven.
Lauer's Park Principal Jasmin Sanchez-Lopez said in a statement, in part, "Everyone was shocked and in disbelief with the tragic news, but we are pulling together to extend help to her surviving family members."
"As a school counselor, she impacted the lives of countless students and families in need," the statement added. "For this and much more, she has left an indelible mark in the Reading community."