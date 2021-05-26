Reading Public Museum

READING, Pa. | The Reading School District is responding to a report that the Reading Public Museum could move out of the city.

A city council member recently posted on Facebook that the Reading Public Museum could relocate, citing it was because the district was not willing to make repairs to the building. The building currently sits on district property, which could supposedly make the responsibility of repairs fall on the district.

The school district says that this is not true, and also claims the museum foundation is responsible for maintaining the building.

The museum's director told 69 News the building could need millions of dollars in repairs.

He also says the foundation has tried to talk with the district about issues with the property for several years.

