READING, Pa, -- The Reading School District is ready to appoint a new principal for Reading High School.
The District's Board of Directors is expected to appoint Waldo Alvarado as a new principal at Reading High School during a regular board meeting Wednesday, district officials said in a release.
Alvarado is a longtime employee with the district. He served as interim principal at the high school since Nov. 2021 after then principal Eric Turman left and became superintendent of the Harrisburg School District, officials said.
His career in the school district began in 2001 as a school counselor at Northwest Middle School. Alvarado was also assistant principal at the high school.
“Mr. Alvarado’s proven leadership and experience within the district will ensure a successful transition forward,” Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murray said. “By working with students, staff and the community, he will help to cultivate a compassionate, supportive and positive school environment at Reading High.”
Officials said Alvarado will focus on five areas with students as a new principal: access and inclusion, proactive and fair discipline pracitices, opportunities for effective teaching and deep learning, additional supports and resources and culturally relevant policies and practices that support shared accountability.
Student success, both inside and outside of the classroom, is at the heart of Mr. Alvarado’s vision for Reading High School. His guiding principles include strong academics, educational equity, cultural competence, trauma-sensitive practices, partnerships, advocacy, and systemic transformation.
“Positive student outcomes are possible when we create and sustain the conditions that allow our brilliant students to unlock their potential,” Mr. Alvarado said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us, including students, teachers and staff. Moving forward, we want to create a school community where staff and students learn to be aware of the challenges faced by others, and we respond with compassion to create a positive school environment. We want to offer support and guidance for the physical, social, academic, and emotional challenges faced by students and families during the high school years. A high school diploma is the key to a brighter future.”