READING., Pa. - Reading School District students will continue to attend virtual classes online for the foreseeable future.
The school board voted 8-1 Wednesday night to accept a recommendation from the administration to continue the full-remote learning option until such a time when it brings an alternate plan before the board.
Board member Patricia Wright cast the dissenting vote, saying teachers should have the option to be in the classroom.
“I have said it from the very beginning: a lot of teachers are dying to be inside of those schools to better support and serve our students,” Wright said. “I believe that should be a voluntary option at this point.”
When the board voted for all-virtual learning in August, the administration recommended the online model continue for the first marking period, which ends Nov. 4. At that time, the October 28 board meeting was slated for a recommendation on how to proceed.
Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, superintendent, said the recommendation to continue remote learning does not have an end-date on purpose.
“We continue to follow the data and the recommendations from the State Department of Health and will agree to continue reporting back to the board no later than its next voting meeting in November,” Mumin said. “Unless a miracle happens, there is no feasible way to go from full remote to face-to-face instruction. The next obvious option would be to bring back all staff on site.”
Mumin said he wanted to debunk rumors that the district was shifting from remote to full face-to-face.
“There is no truth and no thought to that,” Mumin said.
Mumin said he wanted to be very clear that the administration will continue to look at data and keep all options on the table.
“We are remaining as we are, but this is fluid,” he added.
Jesse Leisawitz, Chief Legal Officer, said the Department of Health had placed Berks County in a “substantial” phase for COVID-19, and as a result, the Department of Education has recommended remote learning for at least the next two weeks.
“Our (Berks County) incident rate is high and the data is trending in a bad direction,” Leisawitz said. “The top five zip codes (for COVID-19 cases) are located within our district.”
The decision for remote learning was not the will of community members and students who participated in the board’s public comment period prior to the vote.
Pierre Cooper, a mental health therapist and a former school board member, called on the board to consider a compromise with a hybrid learning model.
“Some kids are doing well, but the vast majority are not and they are having problems ranging from a non-structured environment to no supervision at home,” Cooper said. “These kids are our future and I think we need to do more.”
Parent Victoria Hayden said children are really struggling without a classroom.
“Virtual schooling puts a lot on a family,” Hayden said. “Children under 10 are required to do a lot of work virtually, which they cannot do alone. This is causing older students to struggle because they are responsible for the younger children. The virtual system will fail us sooner rather than later.”
Xavier Davis, a junior at the senior high school, said students he knows are struggling with school. Davis said he plays basketball and urged the board to allow winter sports to move ahead.
“(Basketball) taught me more than I could have imagined,” Davis said. “We can take the necessary precautions and we can be models on how to fight the pandemic in the right way.”
Several other students spoke in favor of the winter sports.
Mumin said the winter sports have been scheduled, but a decision on moving ahead with them will have to be made in November.
Simone Williams, a senior at the senior high schools, asked the board to please keep all options open.
“We understand the risk, but we are Reading Red Knights and are used to dealing with hard situations,” Williams said. “The district is very focused on student success, but this year the district is not considering everything.”
Williams said other districts are moving forward with winter sports.
“Instead of making decisions out of fear, consider the long-term effects on the future of our students.”