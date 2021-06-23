READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to authorize the district's purchase of the former Reading Outlet Center for the purpose of building a new school.
The 2.42-acre site at 801 N. Ninth St. is being purchased for $2.27 million.
The resolution to authorize the purchase details that the district had taken steps to investigate exercising its rights of eminent domain to acquire the property but determined it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to acquire the property by agreement to purchase, in lieu of condemnation.
Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin said the purchase of the property will allow the district to build a new school in order to create smaller class sizes.
"At this time, the plans are very soft," Mumin said. "This will create a future-forward school and get our students out of trailers and have children in beautiful 21st century classroom spaces."
The money being used to make the purchase will come from funds the district will receive from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The Reading School District is expected to receive $51.7 million from $80 million being allocated to Berks County public schools.
"This is one step on how we address mitigating COVID," Mumin said. "The next phase will be a community survey that will be posted on the district website from July 5 until July 19."
Mumin said the survey will provide an opportunity for the district to accept community input in an attempt to align it with the district's strategic plan.
The administration plans to bring the results of the survey to the board on Aug. 18, which is the next scheduled Committee of the Whole board meeting.
"This will be a serious exercise to really have input on how the Reading School District will be moving into the future," Mumin said. "With the support of the school board, this begins an awesome journey and experience."
Mumin said according to the rules of the American Rescue Plan, the district will have three years to complete the construction of the new school building.
"This is so exciting for our students and so exciting for the city," he added.