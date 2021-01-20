READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board on Wednesday heard the administration report that the district anticipates receiving $51.7 million from the new round of COVID-19 relief funding.
The federal funding is distributing $80 million to Berks County school districts, with 64% of the monies going to the city school district.
Chief Financial Officer Wayne Gehris said the administration is currently reviewing the proposed uses for the funds and will make determinations and recommendations over the next few months.
"One of the concerns as a result of COVID-19 is air quality and the assessment of air quality in buildings," Gehris said. "This could also make up for any lost revenue [as a result of COVID-19] from the state."
Gehris said more information will be available after Gov. Tom Wolf presents his proposed state budget on Feb. 2.
"We will then know better how to factor in these extra dollars," Gehris said.
Board member Dave Myers noted that the district’s allocation is the second largest in the state.
Gehris explained the determination is based on Title I allocations, which he said take into account disadvantaged youth and the amount of poverty in a district.
"It's nice to see some recognition of that," Myers said.
Also at the Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, Chief Legal Officer Jesse Leisawitz asked the board to approve a new policy next week that will provide staff members with additional child care and sick leave for COVID-19-related issues.
Leisawitz said because the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired on December 31, the district would like to continue to support its employees affected by the pandemic.
The policy, which would expire June 29, would offer employees affected by the pandemic to take up to 12 weeks of leave.
Childcare leave would be unpaid for the first 10 days, and then paid at two-thirds of an employee’s regular rate of pay. All full-time employees would also have up to 80 hours of paid COVID-related sick leave.
Leisawitz said the district has sufficient funds to offer the additional leave.
Also related to COVID-19, JuliAnne Kline, director of instructional services, asked the board to approve after-school virtual evening sessions for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Kline said 12 teachers would provide the two-hour evening sessions Mondays through Thursdays for up to 125 students.
She said the program is being recommended for students who are having problems with virtual learning because parents or guardians are unable to be home with the students during the day.
All students in the district currently attend classes through a virtual-only model.
The program would be by invitation only and based on current attendance and from teachers' conversations with parents.
Kline said the initiative would cost $115,448, and would be paid for with federal funds.