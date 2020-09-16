READING, Pa. - The Reading School Board on Wednesday learned that the district will receive a little over $850,000 in COVID-19 related grants.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Murray detailed three separate grants for the board at its committee-of-the-whole meeting.
The district is slated to received $27,975 from the United Way of Berks County COVID-19 response grant to benefit six elementary schools: 12th & Marion, 16th & Haak, Amanda E. Stout, Glenside, Laurer’s Park and Tyson-Schoener.
Murray said that the funds will be used by the schools for professional supplemental literacy materials and for trauma-sensitive classrooms when the district returns to in-person learning.
The second grant is for $20,000 from the United Way of Berks County COVID-19 response fund for the district’s health services department.
Those funds will be used to purchase atypical supplies related to COVID-19, including multi-use inhalers, disposable spacers, portable screens and thermometers.
Murray said that the third grant will be in the amount of $803,209 from the COVID-19 school safety and health grant, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Those funds will help offset the cost of computer purchases.
As part of the online virtual learning model, Chromebooks were made available to every student from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The school board will conduct its monthly voting session next Wednesday at 7 p.m.