READING, Pa. - The Reading School District unveiled plans for a new STEM High School Academy during a school board meeting Wednesday.
A presentation from the district says the satellite campus will serve 700 - 1000 students with a focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.
School officials say the addition will lower overall enrollment at the main campus, offer programs focused on career pathways and provide options for high school students who thrive in smaller learning environments.
The proposed 145,000 square foot academy would feature four floors, garage parking with 72 spaces, parking lot with 80 spaces, a media center, locker rooms, gym, concessions, a kitchen, labs/classrooms, music, youth support apartment and gender neutral restrooms, the presentation continued to show.
Construction on the site, located on the site of the former Reading Outlet Center and down the street from Reading Senior High School, is expected from October 2022- February 2023.
School officials anticipate classes to start in September 2025. Design and development should be complete by March 2023.
The project is estimated to cost $71 million, with $55 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
Currently about 3,500 students are enrolled in the high school. Just over 5000 total students are enrolled in the district.
