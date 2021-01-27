READING, Pa. – Unlike its neighboring school districts in Berks County, Reading School District has not yet conducted any in-person classes during the 2020-21 school year, and this will remain the case for at least a few more months.
Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin informed the school board Wednesday night that the district will continue online-only classes into the spring.
However, Mumin did offer some hope that additional options could be made available to students during the month of April.
"Currently, the administration is in process of compiling data from our staff in regards to returning to [in-person] classes," Mumin said. "For the next part of process, we will distribute surveys to parents on February 10, 11 and 12."
"We want to be clear, we are not returning to school tomorrow," Mumin said. "The pace and what type of delivery mode will be a very thought-out process. While we are collecting data, we will not do a quick turnaround."
Mumin said that at the very earliest, the administration may be ready in March to present the board with options for in-person and hybrid models. He added that will only happen if it is determined that it is safe to send kids back to school.
Mumin noted that Reading students have not physically been in the school buildings since March 13, 2020.
Although Mumin planned to make the comments as part of his superintendent's report, he was also responding to the sole parent who spoke during the public comment portion of the virtual meeting.
Sara Torres, the mother of an eighth-grade student, made strong arguments to return students to the classrooms.
"Why are our kids not in school?" Torres asked. "Right now, the other Berks County school districts have developed amazing strategies to take kids back to school. Reading is the only one leaving our kids behind."
Torres said Reading students are currently depressed and experiencing anxiety.
"The CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has said that the aftermath of this extremely long pause will be seen [in the currently affected students] when they are parents," Torres said. "We, as a nation, cannot afford to see our kids suffer. Virtual connections are hurting all of the kids."
Mumin thanked Torres and said her points are well-taken.
"There are several school districts that are still virtual," Mumin said. "And to be specific, (they are) the larger urban districts, because size does matter."
"I assure you that we are looking at everything and looking at the options, and these discussions will begin to intensify at the board level," Mumin added.
Mumin also said that he is working with other county school districts to vehemently oppose the state's requirements for standardized testing during the month of April.
In other business, the board approved a new, temporary policy that will provide additional child care and sick leave for staff members with COVID-19-related issues.
The district took the action because the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired on Dec. 31, 2020.
The policy, which will expire June 29, will offer up to 12 weeks of leave to employees affected by the pandemic.
Child care leave will be unpaid for the first 10 days, and then paid at two-thirds of an employee’s regular rate of pay.
All full-time employees would also be eligible for up to 80 hours of paid COVID-related sick leave.