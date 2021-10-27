READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board voted Wednesday to approve an amended health and safety plan which will extend COVID-19 mitigation measures, including masking in school buildings, until Jan. 31, 2022.
The board approved a health and safety plan at the end of June in order to meet the requirements of the federal government and qualify to receive American Rescue Plan funds.
The board then revised the plan at the end of August and said it would revisit it again at the end of the first quarter of the school year.
Some other changes to the updated plan include:
- Building administrators may now request field trips within the district and for college visits.
- Indoor parent engagement events will now be permitted, with social distancing and masking requirements.
- Sporting events will now allow full-capacity attendance but will require masking for indoor events.
Board member Mark Detterline questioned what will happen if attendees at indoor sporting events refuse to wear masks.
Interim Superintendent Jennifer Murray said district security will be in place at the events, and attendees will not be permitted to enter if they are not wearing masks.
In other business, the board made the following administrative appointments:
- Anthony Boyer as assistant principal at 10th and Penn Elementary School, with an annual salary of $77,660.
- Conrad Folkes as assistant principal at Central Middle School, with an annual salary of $77,660.
- Christopher Knechel as assistant principal at the high school, with an annual salary of $84,749.
- Michael Monterosso as dean of students at the Red Knight Accelerated Academy/Thomas Ford Campus, at an annual salary of $62,695.
The board also approved changes in status for administrative staff, including:
- Raissa Berger to assistant principal of the high school from high school dean of students, with an annual salary of $83,383.
- Carl Shupp to assistant principal of operations at the high school from business education teacher, with an annual salary of $82,016.
- Justin Storch to assistant principal at Riverside Elementary School from dean of students at the Red Knight Accelerated Academy/Thomas Ford Campus, with an annual salary of $78,954.
- Waldo Alvarado to acting interim principal at the high school from director of diversity/equity, with an additional biweekly stipend of $1,375.
- Kevin Collins to acting associate principal at the high school from principal at 13th and Green Elementary School, with an additional biweekly stipend of $1,250.
- Sarah Koberlein to acting principal at 13th and Green Elementary School from assistant principal at the same school, with an additional biweekly stipend of $510.
- Jeffrey Berger to high school dean of students from middle school social studies teacher, with an annual salary of $68,964.