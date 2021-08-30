READING, Pa. — Masked students filed out of Southern Middle School in Reading after the final bell on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year on Monday.
"It was great to be back in person with the students today," said Andrew Kidd, the school's principal. "The staff, I thought, did a phenomenal job. They were prepared for this moment. The students just seemed to be elated to be in the classroom with their teachers."
Social distancing and masking signs can be seen in Southern's hallway, and water fountains are wrapped in plastic, as students are being told to bring water bottles to school. Those are just some of the new ways in-person learning is happening.
"With the Reading health and safety policy that we set up," Kidd said, "they understand the reasoning behind it and why we want to make sure students come in and they're ready to go."
With the first day of school in the books and concerns with the pandemic still lingering, what can students, teachers and parents expect as the school year moves forward?
"We really made sure that our staff understand it and can communicate that clearly to our families, clearly to our students," Kidd explained, "with the mask-wearing, the social distancing, understanding that we have the HEPA filters and the dividers in our classrooms."