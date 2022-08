READING, Pa. — The summer break has come to an end for the thousands of public and parochial school students in Reading.

Monday was the first day of classes for students and teachers in the Reading School District as well as in the city's Catholic schools.

Classes also got underway in the Exeter Township, Fleetwood, and Muhlenberg school districts.

Wyomissing will be the last of Berks County's 18 public school districts to start the new year. Classes there will begin on Wednesday.