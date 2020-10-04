READING, Pa. -- There's a new place for kids to explore and learn. The Reading Science Center on Penn Street is now open to the public.
"This is kind of just a start for us,' says executive director Mary Chown, "Within the next 2 to 3 years we hope to have a bigger place that's dedicated
The Science Center is a good start and will attract visitors of all ages, but the mission for the project was to engage kids in the wonder of science, technology, engineering and math.
"We need engineers. We need scientists," says Chown. "We need to invest in our youth and provide opportunity for them to excel and exceed."
Officials say a curious child today makes an innovator tomorrow. And innovation will move us forward.
"It's very, very important for our country in order to maintain its economic competitiveness to keep a pipeline of students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math," says founder Jim Cinelli.
The Science Center is open 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but closed for field trips due to COVID.
So the goal was to make it as accessible as possible.
Cinelli explains, "That's one of the reasons we wanted to be in downtown Reading. We have a pretty large underserved population in the city and we wanted to make it very accessible to the community in Reading."
Exhibits will feature workshops and group experiments and are most appropriate for ages four and up.