READING, Pa. – Reading Senior High School honored its latest senior class today.

The students of the Class of 2022 held their graduation ceremony at Santander Arena. The school moved graduation indoors because of potential rain.

The ceremony was also livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel.

Students can pick up their diplomas in the school auditorium from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3.

They also can attend a senior resource fair from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Geigle Gym. According to the school website, the Olivet Boys & Girls Club will be raffling an Xbox game system during the resource fair. Seniors who participate in the event will receive one free raffle ticket.

