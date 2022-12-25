READING, Pa. - "Today is one of the most special ways I can think of to spend the Christmas holiday," said State Senator Judy Schwank.

For 52 years, the Berks County Agency on Aging has made sure seniors in the area get to enjoy a Christmas meal together

"I'm feeling very much in the Christmas spirit today. It makes us feel special," said Dominic Raneri.

And for the first time since 2019, they're back serving up warm meals at the Double Tree in Reading.

"The dinner allows individuals to celebrate together, said Jessica Jones, Berks County Area Agency on Aging.

The Christmas party also gave seniors the chance to exchange gifts, hangout, and yes, even enjoy some entertainment.

"Elvis is in the house," said State Senator Judy Schwank.

And they didn't forget about the seniors who can't leave their homes.

"It's important to remember that seniors who are homebound, there's people out delivering food so everyone can have a good holiday," said Schwank.

On top of the 160 people who made it to the Double Tree, 114 meals are being delivered door to door.

Because everyone deserves to enjoy this Holiday season no matter what age.

"Merry Christmas and happy New year!"