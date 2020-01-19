A day of celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. started early at the Zion Baptist Church in Reading.
"We remember that Dr. Martin Luther King was a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ," said Pastor Robia Thomas of Union Baptist Church.
Monday's federal holiday marks the birth of one of the greatest civil rights leader in history. This day off from work is meant to be one of observance.
"We're trying to make sure that the legacy is more than just a day off from work," said Dr. Bruce N. Alick who is a pastor at Zion Baptist Church.
Dr. Alick says it's also a day to do something Dr. King would.
"Let tomorrow be a day of service. Do something for somebody," said Alick.
Also in Reading Monday will be the annual day of service at the Boys and Girls club of Olivet. Visitors of all ages will come together to learn about MLK's vision for peace and equality while also completing a service project for homeless students in Berks County.
In Allentown, the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum will once again host a birthday party for Dr. King. The free service will offer visitors a presentation using historical images and accounts to explore King's inspirational rise to historical prominence. The hope is that people of all walks of life, no matter the color of their skin, honor Dr. King.
"That's the spirit of Dr. King - that we all come together just as he said, 'black men, white men, Jews and Gentiles, Catholics and Protestants, will be able to one day say free at last, free at last.. thank God almighty, we're free at last," said Alick.
A listing of Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances being held in our area Monday can be found on WFMZ's Community Calendar.