READING, Pa.- Reading's Public Works Department continues to work around the clock to clear snow from around the city.
"As anybody who lives in the city or works in the city knows, there's just nowhere to go with it," said Kyle Zieber, operations division manager.
With parking already at a premium, the giant mounds of snow make it even more scarce.
"I haven't moved since the snowstorm, because I know we can't get parking," said Anthony George, who lives on North Sixth Street. "I walk around the corner to the supermarket."
Zieber said crews are planning to start physically removing the snow.
"We're going to start moving snow from around City Hall," he said, "and then we're going to assess and start moving around to see where we need to remove more snow as we go."
The city also has a contractor that will begin hauling away snow from along Penn Street starting Thursday.
In the evenings, crews have continued to salt to prevent refreezing. Zieber said the city also plans to tackle the visibility issues.
Both Zieber and George agreed it's best to help your neighbors.
"On this block, specifically, we have a couple neighbors who get together and we clean a certain area," George said, "and we let people know, 'Hey, you can park here, but we come back for our parking after a certain time.'"
The Reading Parking Authority will continue to offer free parking in its downtown garages until 8 a.m. Monday.