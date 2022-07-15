READING, Pa. - Pride Month may have been last month, but in Berks County the LBGTQ community will be celebrated.
Friday night, "The Rainbow Letters: A Living History of the LGBTQ Community of Greater Reading," kicked off the weekend.
"There was a long LGBTQ history in Berks County and we get to collect it and tell those stories so future generations can hear those stories," said Enrique Castro, President of the Reading Pride Celebration.
"We partnered with the Berks History Center and they're going archive our history that we are able to locate. It'll be the first time a formal keeping of our history will happen for Berks County," said Ben Renkus, the Co-chair of Rainbow Letters.
On Sunday, if you're ready to party, the Reading Pride Celebration kicks off at Jim Dietrich Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Organizers say this is going to be the biggest one in its 16-year history.
"We needed more space and we definitely prove that with our vendors. We went from 80 vendors to close to 150," Castro said.
Including 15 food trucks and non-stop entertainment on the main stage.
"We brought in headliners flying in from all across the country," Castro said.
It's a family friendly event, and they're boosting security to make sure everyone is safe.
"Seeing how crazy things are in the world today, security was a top priority so we're going to have armed security guards for the first time," Castro said.
Large bags will not be allowed on the grounds. While they're serious about security, the event is all about having a great time.
"Just come and have fun. This special event is meant to be inclusive for the diversity of our community," Castro said.