READING, Pa. — Reading is gearing up for a huge celebration Saturday to honor the Red Knights.
The Reading High School basketball team won the state championship in thrilling fashion, and it's going to be quite the tribute for the guys.
"Oh my God, to say that it's exciting is an understatement," said Mayor Eddie Moran.
When Reading High beat Archbishop Wood to capture the title, it was a huge deal.
"Not only for them, but for the city as a whole," Moran added, "to bring some positivity and some excitement, something to cheer for. With all of the sadness that we have confronted is beyond what I can find words for."
And that's why the city, the Fightin Phils and Savage 61 have teamed up to host a celebration that will start at 2:25 p.m. with a caravan of cars at the high school and wind its way through city neighborhoods.
"So that families and members of the community can come out to their porches and their sidewalks to cheer them on," Moran said.
The caravan will end up at the stadium, where fans can watch the team get their medals and truly celebrate, since they didn't get to do that because of COVID-19 restrictions. The players didn't get a chance to cut down the nets like most teams do after winning a championship, so the Fightins wanted to do something special.
"We're gonna try and recreate as much of that as possible, by reshowing the game on the video board, and then the boys will kinda get the opportunity to do some of that here tomorrow," said Joe Bialek, the R-Phils' executive director of sales.
Three-thousand fans can be in the stands, and tickets are free.
"We're real excited," Bialek said. "I mean, I'm a Reading High graduate myself, so... and there are a few others of us here in the office, so for us, it's especially exciting."
"I mean, we're talking about a state championship," Moran said. "I mean, these young adults did something that not too many teams and not too many cities are able to celebrate."
Some tickets are still available, so if you'd like to attend the ceremony, you can head to FirstEnergy Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday. All the action starts at 4 p.m.
If you can't make it, you can catch all the excitement on the mayor's Facebook page. He will be streaming it live.