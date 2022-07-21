READING, Pa. – A Reading shelter is expanding its capacity amid the extreme heat.
"It can be a significant danger to all of us," said Modesto Fiume, Opportunity House director.
Fiume was referring to the extreme heat, which prompted the Reading homeless shelter to issue a Code Red Alert, allowing it to temporarily increase capacity.
Fiume said there are currently 75 people at the shelter.
The Opportunity House provides housing for more than 100 people through its transitional and permanent housing programs.
Fiume says there are a few vacancies in its housing program. They will be trying to move people into that program in order to open up room in the shelter.
"This type of oppressive heat with the humidity," Fiume said, "it's difficult to walk in, it's difficult to work in, especially if you're not properly hydrated or if you're not eating."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among those who are at high-risk of heat-related illness are people with chronic diseases or mental illness, children younger than 2 years old, as well as people 65 and older.
The shelter said many of its clients suffer from health issues, some respiratory in nature.
People staying at the shelter receive three meals a day, as well as snacks and water. There is access to beds, showers and laundry facilities.
"If anyone in the community knows someone who may be homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and they need to be in a safe, cool place and have access to meals and hydration, well, we're the place," Fiume said.
The shelter is open to men, women and children. Its director says they will keep the expanded capacity going as long as the heat continues.