READING, Pa. - Opportunity House will increase its capacity to provide shelter to the homeless during extreme heat.
Opportunity House is issuing a Code Red Alert ahead of the temperatures expect to exceed 90 degrees. The Code Red allows the shelter to temporarily increase capacity to provide shelter to men, women and children who may be sleeping outdoors or in cars.
The severe weather is particularly harmful to people with underlying medical conditions including heart conditions, lung disorders, COPD, emphysema, and asthma.
Clients staying at Opportunity House receive three meals a day including snacks, cool bottled water to avoid dehydration, a clean bed, access to showers, and laundry facilities, shelter representatives say.