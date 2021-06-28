READING, Pa. – Reading will soon have its own skatepark, thanks to collaboration between the city and the Reading Skatepark Association, which was formed several years ago to work with the city in moving forward the project.
At its Monday night meeting, Reading City Council voted to authorize spending $241,000 to enable the construction of the Canal Street Skate Park at 601 Canal Street.
The Reading Skatepark Association has already received grants to fund a majority of the project, but the administration asked council to allocate the additional funds to advance the project to the first phase of the construction process.
Council President Waltman said the initial cost is a bit over $800,000.
While she said she believes the project will be a boon for young adults, Councilwoman Donna Reed said she received some concerns from constituents about the expenditure and the responsibility for the ongoing maintenance of the park.
"This is a public-private partnership," Waltman said. "The $800,000-plus cost might require additional city support, but this is an investment for the city to help keep young people occupied."
The plan is to have the park opened in July 2022.
"City government is about public safety first, but recreation feeds into public safety," Waltman said. "If you don’t keep children occupied with positive things, they end up doing the wrong things."
Waltman said the park will be managed by the Reading Recreation Commission.