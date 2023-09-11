READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt an ordinance to reduce fines for most parking violations, bringing them back to penalties before increases were implemented in 2022.

Mayor Eddie Moran repeated his reasoning for making the proposed changes.

"My point in introducing the ordinance, as I stated in the past, was not to give a break to individuals to illegally park, but to continue to enforce the law, but at a reasonable manner where they may be able to pay the fine," Moran said.

During the Committee of the Whole, prior to the regular council meeting, Reading Parking Authority Executive Director Nathan Matz reported that the parking authority has about $25 million in uncollected fines.

Making the proposed reductions in fines will result in a new loss of $1.4 million for the parking authority, Matz said.

After reporting that the authority is collecting about 60% of the fines at this point, Matz said he has no data to support a theory that reducing fines might boost the collection rate.

"Our focus has always been getting people on a payment plan," Matz said. "If people have a debt that's significant, we always try to get them on a payment plan for pretty much any amount."

Matz said he will be recommending that the parking authority board reduce the now-required 50% down on any payment plan.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she thought it would have been a good idea to table the ordinance because she said she believed there are other moving parts that will feed into the rate reductions.

"This is a politically positive thing to do because it makes people feel good about the city, and we are in a time of elections," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "I'm not running for reelection, so I don't have to think about these things. I want to do it for the right fiscal reason, not because it's a politically popular decision."

Councilwoman Melissa Ventura disagreed.

"For me it has nothing to do with politics," Ventura said. "I've been here listening to the community — I hear it, I see it, I live it every single day. I took accountability that yes, council voted to raise those fines, and I listened to the community. It didn't work out."

Moran also denied any political motivation.

"I think that we all have a job to do every day, and if anybody thinks that you're going to come here and add things because it's an election year, then maybe you shouldn't be part of this body," he said.

Finance Director Jamar Kelly warned that reducing rates could have consequences.

"It is actually accurate to say that any decrease in revenue from this agreement would require an offsetting increase in any potential property tax for 2024 so that we have sufficient revenues to cover our expenses," Kelly said.

Moran said it is premature for Kelly to have made that statement.

"To even use the word potential increase in property tax is premature at this time without even talking through a budget and seeing what could possibly be reduced," Moran said. "When we talk about reduction, we can always think about the negatives, but, you know, we have to think about the positives."

The ordinance will reduce most parking fines to $35 from the current $45. Council President Donna Reed objected to the proposed decrease in the fine for parking within 7 feet of a fire hydrant to $80.

"To me, public safety is the most critical thing," Reed said. "Reducing that from $200 to $80 I think is an affront to our citizens."

Reed said such a reduction was saying that the city does not care about first responders.

"And today of all days, to not support first responders, to not support firefighters, is a slap in the face to our fire department," Reed said, referring to the meeting being held on the anniversary of 9/11.

Prior to the vote, Ventura made a motion to amend the ordinance to change the fee to $100, which most of council supported.

Most of the penalty fees will be reduced to $17.50 from $22.