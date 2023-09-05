READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Morán has ordered all city splash pads to remain open in response to the excessive heat wave expected this week, according to a news release from the city.

The splash pads located in various parks throughout the city were originally slated to close after the Labor Day holiday, but the city says they now will remain open to provide children with relief from the heat through this extended time of high temperatures and humidity.

The playground locations equipped with splash pads will maintain their regular hours of operation:

• 11th & Pike Playground – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Pendora Park – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• City Park – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the heat wave, the City of Reading recommends that residents take precautionary measures such as: drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned place as much as possible, wearing lightweight/loose clothing, and limiting outdoor activity when possible.