READING, Pa. — Reading is taking on an initiative to address several quality-of-life issues. The first one on the chopping blocking is the abundance of illegal signs.
"We've got many signs that are hammered to poles throughout the city that say things like 'buy houses cheap' or 'bed bug removal,' and so it becomes an eyesore," said Abe Amoros, the city's managing director.
Amoros said people will have two weeks to remove their signs or they will end up facing fines.
The campaign also focuses on other issues, like litter and noise, which Amoros said gets worse when the weather gets warmer.
"You hear the 'boom, ba boom, ba boom,' and that's really disconcerting, because nobody needs to be listening to music at that decibel level," Amoros said.
He said the city also gets a lot of complaints about double parking, which has been a problem for decades.
"Double parking is clearly an issue in the city, and we have our officers making sure that individuals are warned properly," he said, "but if they need to be ticketed, they will be ticketed."
Amoros said Mayor Eddie Moran hopes addressing these issues will make Reading more livable and sustainable.