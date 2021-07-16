READING, Pa. | Residents were rolling up their sleeves in Reading on Friday.
A walk-in vaccine clinic offered first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Southwest Middle School, and two more clinics are planned at other schools in the area, officials say.
The Cordero family said they knew it was time to put any concern aside, and finally get their COVID shots.
"It's time to do it, school is starting we have to all get vaccinated one day so it might as well be today," said Manuel Cordero, a sophomore at Reading High School.
His brother, J-Ren, who starts 7th grade in the fall, was also excited to get his shot.
"It's pretty hot out so it's nice how they're giving out free ice, free vaccine and ice cream!" he said.
"Free ice cream, can't complain, I got these free sunglasses in there as well, they're giving stickers it's more of a persuasion thing they're trying to persuade people to come get it," Cordero said.
"I don't have to worry about getting COVID now!" exclaimed J-Ren.
"We have the best vaccinators in Berks County! Come get your shots, it's free and you can get ice cream too!" stated Missy Orlando with Penn State Health.
The Reading School District, the city, and Penn State Health all teamed up to offer the free shots for anyone officials say, but they especially reached out to students over 12.
And with no appointment needed, it made it very convenient for everyone.
"We are in the city, it's like very poor so it's helpful for us, especially since we want to be safe and we're all from low-income families and it's definitely helpful, especially with the ice cream so it made me happy!" noted Shelleiney Mendez, a Junior at Reading High School.
"When we start school again, everyone can hang out with their friends again like normal without worrying and catching it, so yes I really recommend it for everyone my age," said Neyda Figueroa, a Junior at the High School who came with her friend.
Yamil Sanchez with the Reading School District said they gave out about 100 shots and hope to give out close to 1,500 before school starts in August.
He said they used many methods to reach the 15,000 households in the district, including extensive social media outreach campaigns.
"Many challenges our families deal with to finding work to finding food the last thing they need is to worry about is figuring out an appointment time to get vaccinated. I'm hoping and praying people take this opportunity let me take this gift that the district and the partners are providing and go get vaccinated." Sanchez said.
Two more first dose clinics are planned in the district this month, with the next one being next Friday, July 23, at Northwest Middle School.
Then another clinic is planned for the July 30, at Reading High School.
The clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., appointments are not necessary, and second dose clinics are set for next month, officials stated.