READING, Pa. - A summer youth initiative is kicking off its second year in Reading.

"This has been a dream of mine since I came into office," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.

Moran has worked collaboratively with many people over the last few years to make the program a reality.

This year it's doubled in size and length, giving 50 students an opportunity to work and intern in various departments alongside mentors for eight weeks.

"I wanted to create a program where they could earn some funding, some income at the same time that they would be exposed to different areas of adulthood," Moran said.

Nine are returning from last year's pilot program, including Donelle Lacey and Anthony Alicea.

Both worked with the public works department last year, but there are a lot of opportunities including fire, city offices, the library, Reading Area Water Authority and more.

"We went to some of the parks, we did some cleanups, we painted some buildings, some benches, we cleared out graffiti," said incoming Reading High junior, Anthony Alicea.

"If it wasn't for the program last year, I probably would have done nothing but just play basketball," incoming Reading High Senior Donelle Lacey explained. "I like the program because it gave me something to look forward to every morning when I was about to go out and do something and it gave me a sense of discipline."

Both Lacey and Alicea say they learned a lot and the people they worked with and were exposed to had a big impact on them.

Each said they felt more prepared for the working world and were more confident.

"It was really amazing," said Alicea. "They gave me opportunities to meet other people, it was just really cool. [We made] a lot of contacts."

"Come to this! Come. To. This," said Lacey. "This will bring you so much motivation and I don't know how to explain it, [but] it's a good program!"

"As long as I'm around I'm going to continue to advocate to make sure that we have the appropriate funding and I'm actually hoping that it grows," Moran added.