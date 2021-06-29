READING, Pa. | The Reading Symphony Orchestra (RSO) announced on Tuesday it will be hosting a free concert and firework event for the community on July 4.
The event will take place at EnerSys Headquarters, across from Reading Airport, officials stated. The grounds will open at 6:30 p.m. to the public, and the concert itself will begin 8 p.m. There has been no announcements yet as to who the mystery performer(s) will be.
All anyone needs to enter the concert is a free ticket, which is accessible online. According to the information on the ticket, tickets can also be found at several Boscov's locations, EnerSys Headquarters, and the RSO Office.
Food and drink will not be offered at the venue, officials say, minus the exception of three local food trucks. Attendants are allowed to bring picnics and other food into the venue, and the concert is BYOB.
Officials also say there will be lawn games and face painting stations for children set up throughout the space.