BERN TWP., Pa. – Patriotic tunes played by the Reading Symphony Orchestra filled the air at the "Star-Spangled Spectacular" this Fourth of July on the grounds of EnerSys in Bern Township.
"We love it here," said Amy Kreider, president of the board of directors for RSO. "We have a nice open field, and we have fireworks go off at night."
Kreider said they saw many new and familiar faces.
"We perform many favorites, like the '1812 Overture,' 'Stars and Stripes Forever,'" Kreider said of the orchestra's playlist.
Thousands of people spread out across the lawn, decked out in red, white and blue.
Vanda Carrier, of Allentown, came out with family.
"We just love coming to these types of things," Carrier said.
It was her second time coming to the event — the first time since before COVID.
"It's just really nice to know that our country is being advertised," Carrier said. "Even the little children have their costumes on."
Food trucks lined the parking lot, and kids took advantage of balloons and face painting.
It was Ghaiha Samba's second time coming to the event.
"It's really fun," Samba said. "It's really family friendly."
Charles Fritch and Sandra Bower made sure to come early.
"We should have more stuff like this, you know, to get more people together," said Fritch.
"I love when they play the patriotic music," Bower said. "I love that."
"We're just happy to be here and see all these people that love their country and love to be out here for a patriotic day," said Carrier.