READING, Pa. – On Saturday, the sweet sounds of the Reading Symphony Orchestra will once again ring out through the Santander Performing Arts Center.
"We're going to have a full concert with a 35-piece orchestra,” said David Gross, executive director of the orchestra.
While that full concert will sound the same as always, it will look very different.
"They're going to be socially distanced, the string players will be wearing masks, the winds and brass players will have plexiglass around them," described Gross.
In addition, those masked musicians will be playing for empty chairs.
"There will be no live audience," said Gross.
No live audience — no problem. Fans can still watch the concert but from the comfort of their homes, as it will be livestreamed on the orchestra's website.
"It's going to be very important that we are able to share this with the community," said Gross.
The Reading Symphony Orchestra has been silent since March 7, 2020. Gross says the pandemic has been a trying time for the performers, which is why Saturday's show is so special.
"This has been a really important thing for the musicians because this is a lot of their identity as professional musicians," Gross said.
Through COVID-19 tests and safety protocols, they've been able to practice together ahead of the concert, even though social distancing means fewer instruments up on stage.
While the seats may be empty, the musicians' hearts will be full as they play their way toward a brighter time.
"That's what they love the most, that experience of sharing live music with the people in the room," said Gross.
Fans can stream the concert live through the Reading Symphony Orchestra's website. It begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.