READING, Pa. –The Reading School Board on Wednesday heard from the leadership of both the Reading Education Support Professionals and the Reading Education Association, asking the board to address the crisis of inadequate staffing.
The organizations are the unions which represent the district's support staff and teachers.
Kimberly Jones, president of the Reading Education Support Professionals, said a letter was signed by 100% of the support staff and 98.1% of the teachers.
"We are requesting the board do something quickly," Jones said. "Please know that we are more than willing to sit and meet with the board to discuss the solutions and any other potential options."
Rebecca Titus, president of the Reading Education Association, read to the board the letter, which stated the support staff is down 150 positions and the teachers are down by 100 positions.
"This turnover is being fueled by untenable working conditions," Titus said. "We can provide this board with countless examples of not just teachers, but school counselors, social workers, nurses and parents being called away from their duties to cover shortages."
Titus added, "Our nurses are spread thin with the contact tracing requirements, and our special ed and ESL (English as a second language) students are not receiving their services due to teachers being pulled for coverages."
"We are experiencing increased employee demand with sharply reduced employee supply, and many students are going without, which is unacceptable for both students and staff being impacted," Titus explained.
The unions suggested workable solutions they want the board to consider.
These solutions include, but are not limited to, hiring more qualified educators and support staff, offering additional hours to current support staff to help fill scheduling gaps, increasing pay rates and continuing early dismissal Fridays to allow teachers to craft quality lessons and work on IEP, or individualized education program, paperwork.
The board did not specifically address the comments, but board president Noahleen Betts thanked the two women for their presentation.
"On behalf of the board, I want to say thank you for all that our staff and administrators do for our students every day in concern with the health, safety and welfare of our students," she said.
Betts also stated that going forward, she wants the board to commit to governance.
"I want the board to commit to helping the administration to plan, develop, evaluate and actualize things that we now need to do to move the school district forward," she said. "I'm asking everyone to effectively communicate with board leadership so that we may be able to communicate effectively with Dr. Murray (Superintendent Jennifer Murray)."
Updated health and safety plan
In other business, the board approved a fourth amended version of its health and safety plan.
The new amendments will allow expanded field trips within Berks County and reduce the required isolation and quarantine times for positive COVID-19 cases to five days to be consistent with the new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The plan requires that all existing health and safety measures, including the wearing of masks, be followed through the end of the third quarter, which is March 28.