READING, Pa. - A Reading teenager is in custody after police say he shot and killed his father.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Locust and Greenwich Streets.

Police received several calls for a man lying in the street near a motorcycle.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found a male on the ground next to a crashed motorcycle, which was later identified as our victim," said Sgt. Jason Linderman with Reading Police Department.

Officers arriving on scene found Tomas Medina, Sr. with at least one wound to the torso.

According to court documents, 14-year-old Tomas Medina, Jr. called 911 and was transferred to Reading Police dispatch. The teen allegedly told police he took his father's gun and "shot him with it."

Investigators say just prior to the shooting, the boy's father, Tomas Medina, Sr., was sitting on his porch when a family member told him they thought the teen had the man's gun.

Family members, concerned for Medina, Jr., encouraged him to go inside so they could talk. It was at that point police allege the teen pulled out the gun and began firing.

Authorities say family members took cover as Medina, Jr. fled the scene.

Worried for his son, investigators say Medina, Sr. got on his motorcycle to try to locate the boy. As he reached the intersection of Greenwich and Locust Streets, Medina, Jr. appeared and allegedly began firing at his father and continued to shoot after the man fell off the motorcycle and onto the ground.

"When he's laying underneath the motorcycle, Tomas Medina Jr., the 14-year-old, approaches his father and shoots him at least two more times," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

"As to the motive or reasoning behind the shooting, it's unclear right now," said Sgt. Linderman.

Tomas Medina, Jr. is charged as an adult with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and related offenses. He is not eligible for bail.

"Our investigation is not going to stop here," said DA Adams. "We need to understand what precipitated this behavior."