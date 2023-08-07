READING, Pa. - The Reading Theater Project has announced its next season of new and locally inspired theater and performance, all centered around the theme of "wonder.”

"Silent Sky" by Lauren Gunderson opens the season at the Yocum Institute of Arts Education from November 2 to 5.

The play tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and explores the idea that social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications.

The production is being directed by Andrea Kennedy Hart.

Auditions for "Silent Sky" will be held Tuesday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Cross United Methodist Church located at 329 N. 5th Street, Reading. Callbacks are scheduled for Thursday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m.

More information about the roles, plays, director, overall production, and the audition sign up form are available at readingtheaterproject.org