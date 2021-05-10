READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday to adopt an ordinance amendment to allow police to address "aggressive panhandling or loitering" with diversionary programs.
Diversionary programs from local social service agencies will be offered to offenders who do not wish to pay fines. In general, such programs are meant to redirect offenders from the traditional criminal justice process to rehabilitative programs in the community.
The amendment also eliminates the possibility of a prison sentence for such activity.
Prior to the vote, council heard a written public comment from city resident Christopher Ellis expressing opposition to the ordinance amendment.
"In addition to it being unconstitutional, it is duplicative in nature," Ellis said. "Asking someone for money is not a crime and 'aggressive' is a subjective term. My concern here is that this is not about helping people."
Patrol officer James Thomas, however, said the amendment is a new tool that police need to address the issues created by what they consider aggressive panhandlers.
"The proposed amendment provides us with the means to stamp out aggressive behavior," Thomas said. "I have responded to a number of complaints for loitering and panhandling, but since there was no enforceable ordinance, there was very little I could do. I encourage you to pass this and give us the tools we need to clean up Penn Street."
Council President Jeffrey Waltman stressed that the amendment will not take away anyone's rights to ask for help.
"The police always have to use discretion," he said. "The goal is to get some of these people who are aggressively pursuing others to know there are rules around this. The message is that you are allowed to ask for help — we just don't want people harassing others."
Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik said she believed the ordinance is too vague in its description of aggressive panhandling.
"There is not an adequate description of what aggressive panhandling and loitering is," Sihelnik said. "The criteria should be plainly outlined to say that this person is exhibiting this behavior."
Waltman pointed out that the amendment clearly sets definitions by prohibiting panhandlers from harassing people, following someone closer than 20 feet and blocking access to a business.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz called the ordinance a step in the right direction to be able to address social issues.
"This ordinance may be a step to be able to mobilize folks," she said. "We will be learning through this how we can connect folks in a better way. Our police officers can be strong connections for people with problems."
Waltman said the ordinance is meant to help to address the quality of life for panhandlers.
"Through diversionary efforts, their lives could improve," Waltman said.
Councilwoman Donna Reed suggested council revisit the issue at the end of summer to see what is working and what is not, and to hear any comments from social service agencies.
"All legislation is something in motion," Reed said. "Nothing is written in stone that can't be adjusted."
Police Chief Richard Tornielli said police officers will receive training which will define aggressive panhandling.
Police promotion requirements
In other business, council approved an ordinance amending the current experience requirements for promoting an officer to the rank of captain.
The amendment will now require that an officer serve as a lieutenant and have two years of supervisory experience before being promoted to captain.
Currently, it is possible to be promoted to captain from the rank of sergeant.
At the request of the administration, council did not approve a second ordinance amendment that would have removed the requirement for college credits to serve as a sergeant, lieutenant or captain.
Zoning amendments
Also Monday, council voted to approve ordinances to amend the city's zoning map at the requests of developers for two city projects.
The first project moves 226 N. Fifth St. into the same zoning district as 230 N. Fifth St., which is the commercial core zoning district.
Developer Alan Shuman plans to renovate the Medical Arts Building at 230 N. Fifth St. and combine it with 225 N. Fifth St. into a single parcel for the development of commercial uses and residential apartments.
The second amendment moves 654, 656, 658 and 660 Schuylkill Avenue into the same commercial neighborhood zoning district for a proposed mixed-use development.
The development project includes combining the properties into a single parcel for use as a convenience store/restaurant, barbershop, dwelling units and a shared parking area.
Reading's 275th anniversary
In other news, Reed announced the city has put together a steering committee for the celebration of the city's 275th Anniversary in 2023.
Reed said the plan is to hold a year-long celebration, beginning on New Year's Eve 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
The city of Reading was founded March 16, 1748.
Reed said as part of the planning process, 16 different committees will be formed to ensure the celebration honors diversity and inclusiveness.