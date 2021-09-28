READING, Pa. — Comedian Anthony Rodia's GPS will route him to Reading later this year.
The Santander Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that it will be a stop on Rodia's "The Road Rage Tour" on Dec. 3.
Rodia's real and relatable observations on a host of topics, including marriage, parenthood, and road range, have entertained throngs of YouTube viewers and audiences at sold-out venues across the country.
"With each video and at every one of my shows, I'm dragging you into my world. You're a part of my upbringing, or you're at home with my wife and kids," Rodia said in the SPAC's announcement of his show in Reading. "I don't write my humor based on what I think is going to be funny; I write my humor based on what I think people are going to relate to the most. I've found you laugh at what you connect with. Anything connected to home makes it even funnier."
Tickets for Rodia's show in Reading will go on sale to the general public this Friday on Ticketmaster. Presale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.