READING, Pa. — Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY shared some big news with their fans on Monday.
The four-time Grammy Award-winning artists, Joel and Luke Smallbone, will be releasing on March 11 their first album of new music in three years. "What Are We Waiting For?" will feature 13 original songs.
Then, the Smallbones will take their new songs on the road, performing for audiences across the country, including one in Reading, against the backdrop of an all-new stage design. for KING & COUNTRY's spring tour will stop at the Santander Arena on April 24.
Joining for KING & COUNTRY on the tour will be Christian worship singer and songwriter Dante Bowe of Maverick City.
Tickets for the concert in Reading will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m.; a presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.