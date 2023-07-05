READING, Pa. - The city of Reading will break ground Thursday on its long-anticipated skate park at 601 Canal Street.

The ceremony will be hosted jointly by the city, Reading Skatepark Association and Holistic Skate Shop. It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., rain or shine.

The groundbreaking is the next step in the $2.344 million project. Spots, Stevens and McCoy (SSM) Group is contracted to complete the installation of the park's features – such as stairs, bowls and rails – for roughly $1.6 million.

Grind Line and Land Tech is contracted to complete the park's land development and stormwater management facilities for roughly $745,000. The city also received $290,000 in grants, according to a press release.