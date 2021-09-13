READING, Pa. – White-tailed deer will soon be the target of a planned hunt in parts of Berks County, and those in Reading could be next.
During Monday night's Reading City Council meeting, city arborist Lester Kissinger Jr. said the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be conducting a controlled, nonpublic hunt for the deer in the mountain areas around Antietam Lake Park. It will take place Sept. 18 until Jan. 29 on county-owned property.
Kissinger reported a USDA study found the deer population is out of balance and is negatively affecting county parkland.
The deer will not be hunted on any city property on the mountain during the scheduled hunt, Kissinger said, but Reading could come to an agreement with the USDA to participate in the program within a year.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she does believe the city has a need to control the deer population.
"Deer on the mountain are eating trees in infancy stages and our tree stock is disappearing on the mountain," she said. "We need a good management program, as the deer have no natural predators."
Kissinger said he plans to have a discussion with the Reading administration about the issue.
The white-tailed deer was named Pennsylvania's state animal in 1959. According to the state website, "Native Americans and settlers alike relied on the white-tailed deer for food and clothing."