READING, Pa. – The City of Reading is investing part of its COVID-19 relief funding in a project to create veterans' housing on Walnut Street.

City Council voted Monday night to transfer $360,000 in CARES Act Community Block Development Grant funding to convert 615-619 Walnut St., at the corner of Walnut and Reed streets, into housing for homeless veterans. The project is being run by the Reading Redevelopment Authority.

Several members of council said that while it was a good cause, they were concerned about converting another building for nonprofit use by the government, and taking it off the tax rolls.

"I know it's only one," said Councilman Christopher Daubert, "but every single one is 'only one.'"

Councilwoman Donna Reed said she didn't feel like she had enough information on the project, and left the meeting before the vote.

Increased parking fines

Council also passed an ordinance doubling the fines from $100 to $200 for parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, in response to repeated complaints that fire crews were having trouble getting access.

New stop sign

The intersection of North 13th and Pike streets will be getting a four-way stop sign after a successful petition from neighborhood residents.

"We've been talking about having that stop sign for a while," said Councilman Wesley Butler, who represents that part of the city. He said he was happy to see the community get involved and be able to advocate for actions to make their neighborhood safer.

