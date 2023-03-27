READING, Pa. - The City of Reading is holding a community meeting Tuesday to discuss proposed parking and traffic changes on Cotton Street.

The changes were first shared with the public late last year.

City officials are looking to gather feedback from residents and businesses. Mayor Eddie Morán, members of council and representatives from Reading Parking Authority will be on hand to answer questions.

At a public forum in January, the Reading Parking Authority detailed a proposal to make Cotton Street one-way westbound between South 19th and South Ninth streets. RPA officials said it would allow for more on-street parking on Cotton by allowing residents to park on both sides of the street.

The public meeting is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be held at Amanda E. Stout Elementary School, 321 South 10th Street, Reading.