READING, Pa. — City officials said they recognize parking in Reading can be a major challenge.
"The stock that we have for parking altogether is about 11,000 public parking [spaces] altogether, and that tells you right away that we have a parking problem in the city," said Jamal Abodalo, Reading's director of community development.
That's looking largely at parking garages and metered spaces, but the city's parking problem goes beyond downtown.
"We are really interested in hearing from our residents and constituents on how we will be able to make the parking congestion less of a headache for everyone," Abodalo said.
Four virtual public meetings will be held over the next two weeks to provide residents with information about parking plans and to allow them to ask questions and give feedback.
Abodalo said he believes a lot of the parking violations in Reading come as a result of congestion and that the city is actively looking at ways to alleviate that issue.
"What we're looking at here is to create some parking in the alleys and in open parking lots," Abodalo said.
He said the more community participation in the meetings, the clearer the understanding of the problems will be.
If you want to participate in the virtual meetings you need to register using the individual link(s) below for the one(s) you're interested in attending virtually.
Meeting #1 on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
Meeting #2 on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.
Meeting #3 on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
Meeting #4 on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.
Those who can't attend one of the meetings can still participate in the parking survey.