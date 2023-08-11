Reading's getting ready to clean up part of the Schuylkill River and enjoy its waters.

The city is teaming up with several community groups for the second annual Riverzilla on Saturday.

They're starting the morning with a cleanup of the park near the river, and then holding a picnic in the park after the cleanup with cornhole, kayaking and a free clothing swap. Clothes from the swap will go to Opportunity House.

Organizer and Reading sustainability manager Bethany Ayers talked about the importance of keeping the river clean.

"Not only is it a mess and hazardous to wildlife, but the Schuylkill River is the drinking water supply for two and a half million people, and so it's our responsibility of us all to keep it clean," said Ayers.

The cleanup starts Saturday at 9 a.m., and the picnic starts at 11 a.m.