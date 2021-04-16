READING, Pa. | The city of Reading will host a two-day mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.
Latino Connection's Community-Accessible Testing and Education mobile unit or CATE has been equipped to administer vaccinations. The unit was used last fall as a mobile testing site.
CATE will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and education 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the open parking lot at 31 S. Fifth Street in Reading.
Anyone interested in receiving a vaccination can learn more at the CATE Facebook page or on the CATE unit website. Services are provided on a first come, first serve basis, and pre-registration is required through the website, according to the news release.
Social distancing and masking guidelines will be followed at all times.
"What started as a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 mobile testing and education initiative has shifted into overdrive with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination tour," George Fernandez, founder and CEO of Latino Connection said in a prepared statement. "With more than 120 vaccination stops and 100 additional educational events on the agenda, these important resources will be accessible to people in nearly every region across Pennsylvania."
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran said in a statement that the residents of Reading "have made their voices heard and want to get vaccinated."
"Working collaboratively, we have been able to combat resistance, skepticism and misinformation," he said. "We will continue working to make Reading a healthy and vibrant community."
Additional information about COVID-19 vaccinations is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.