READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to raise the base minimum pay for part-time employees to $15 an hour.
Frank Denbowski, the mayor's chief of staff, said raising the base pay will help to attract new talent to fill vacancies and improve the overall operations and efficiency.
"The city administration believes that raising the part-time employees' wages will result in significant benefits for the city and the community," Denbowski said. "This can reduce recruitment and retraining efforts and enhance worker productivity and job stability by boosting morale."
Denbowski said the administration believes it is a good government policy for the economic security of families and helps to narrow the racial and gender disparities in income in the city.
The city has about 66 part-time employees.
Denbowski said the increase will not include crossing guards because they have a negotiated agreement with the Reading School District.
The move will cost the city an additional $195,055 in 2021 because it also includes correcting some part-time wages in the general budget for some employees already making over $15 an hour.
The pay increase will be retroactive to Jan. 1.
The increase does not affect any full-time employees because their pay is determined through negotiated contracts, Denbowski said.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she had concerns that crossing guards were being left out with less than two months to the start of a new school year.
Finance Director Jamar Kelly said that matter is currently being worked out with the district.
North Ninth Street parking meters
Also Monday, council heard from North Ninth Street resident Maddie Felix who said she was representing the neighbors in the 300 block to object to the city's recent installation of parking meters on the street.
"It's difficult for us to come home from work and worry about finding parking," Felix said. "Neighbors have received parking tickets and the parking authority has become rude and vulgar to residents to the point where the police have had to be involved. This pandemic has made it difficult for us to hold on to what we have; we are getting tickets we can't afford."
Waltman told Felix the city will invite her to an upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting when the director of the parking authority can be present.
Reading skatepark funding
In other news, council voted to authorize spending $241,000 to enable the construction of the Canal Street Skate Park at 601 Canal Street. A group known as the Reading Skatepark Association was formed several years ago to work with the city in moving forward the project.