READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council and the Morán administration will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, to introduce the 2023 budget.

The council will then hold department-specific budget review workshops on Wednesdays in October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exception will be Oct. 5, when there will not be a budget review meeting.

On the budget calendar, a general fund public hearing will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m.

The council will schedule budget workshops throughout November, as needed.

Dec. 12 is the last available date for the council to adopt the 2023 spending plan, capital plan and related ordinances.

The city's budget in 2022 was $95.4 million, with a real estate tax rate of 18.12 mills.