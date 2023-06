The city is raising its flags to get its Juneteenth celebration started.

Reading officials will host the ceremony at City Hall.

That'll be followed by a Kick-Off Reception and Announcement of Freedom at Washington Towers.

The holiday marks June 19, 1863. That's the day slaves in Texas finally learned about their freedom.

Friday's events will feature plenty of food, music, hiistory, and recognition of local Unsung Heroes

Reading's festivities start at 11 a.m.